Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Company dumps plans for Muskegon Co. marijuana facility

Posted 12:01 PM, November 4, 2019, by

File photo

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Chicago-based company has scrapped its plans to purchase property at the North Muskegon Business Park to create a marijuana grow facility.

DB3 Agricultural Solutions LLC had plans to buy and develop a 126-acre site located at 500 Agard Rd. in Dalton Township. However, Muskegon County wasn’t in a position where it could sell the land so the deal couldn’t go through.

The company says they are still looking to create a site in West Michigan but doesn’t have a firm location yet.

Plans for the Dalton Township site included turning it into Sensi Park that would allow cannabis growers to expand operations at lower costs. It would have provided 350,000 square feet of space for crops.

The facility was expected to bring 250 jobs to the area for construction and have a nearly $10 million economic impact.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.