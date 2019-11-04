× Company dumps plans for Muskegon Co. marijuana facility

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Chicago-based company has scrapped its plans to purchase property at the North Muskegon Business Park to create a marijuana grow facility.

DB3 Agricultural Solutions LLC had plans to buy and develop a 126-acre site located at 500 Agard Rd. in Dalton Township. However, Muskegon County wasn’t in a position where it could sell the land so the deal couldn’t go through.

The company says they are still looking to create a site in West Michigan but doesn’t have a firm location yet.

Plans for the Dalton Township site included turning it into Sensi Park that would allow cannabis growers to expand operations at lower costs. It would have provided 350,000 square feet of space for crops.

The facility was expected to bring 250 jobs to the area for construction and have a nearly $10 million economic impact.