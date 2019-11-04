× DEA warns of counterfeit prescription opioids

DETROIT — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about a counterfeit medication that is killing people.

The DEA says drug cartels of manufacturing mass quantities of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, a dangerous synthetic opioid that is lethal in some doses.

A DEA statement says the cartels are capitalizing on the opioid epidemic and the counterfeit pills are responsible for thousands of opioid-related deaths in America each year.