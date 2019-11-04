High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Fees reduced, eliminated for medical marijuana users

Posted 8:37 AM, November 4, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is lowering or eliminating fees assessed on people who register to use marijuana for medical reasons.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced last week that new rules are in effect.

The application fee for a two-year registry card is now $40, down from $60. A $10 fee to update, replace or add or remove a caregiver has been eliminated.

Caregivers, who supply patients with marijuana, will no longer have to pay a $25 background check processing fee.

Marijuana Regulatory Agency Executive Director Andrew Brisbo says the state has worked hard to streamline the process for cardholders, not only lowering costs but making it easier for patients to apply for an receive their cards.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.