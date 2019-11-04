Funeral services to be held for Rep. John Conyers

A family hour will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Greater Grace Temple, followed by services at 11 a.m. Former President Bill Clinton and civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson are among those expected to attend.

Conyers died Oct. 27 at age 90 at his Detroit home, two years after resigning from Congress where he served for 50 years. He first was elected in 1964 and was a founder of the Congressional Black Caucus. Conyers also is credited with creating the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

His legacy was smeared in 2017 following allegations that he sexually harassed female staffers. He denied the allegations but eventually stepped down, citing health reasons.