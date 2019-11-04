High School Football Scoreboard
Funeral services to be held for Rep. John Conyers

November 4, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Committee Chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) and ranking member Rep. John Conyers (D-MI) participate in a markup hearing before the House Judiciary Committee March 29, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee held a markup hearing on H.Res.184, Resolution of inquiry requesting the President and directing the Attorney General to transmit, respectively, certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to communications with the government of Russia; and H.Res.203, Resolution of inquiry requesting the President, and directing the Attorney General, to transmit, respectively, certain documents to the House of Representatives relating to certain communications by the President of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) — Funeral services are scheduled in Detroit for longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. John Conyers.

A family hour will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Greater Grace Temple, followed by services at 11 a.m. Former President Bill Clinton and civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson are among those expected to attend.

Conyers died Oct. 27 at age 90 at his Detroit home, two years after resigning from Congress where he served for 50 years. He first was elected in 1964 and was a founder of the Congressional Black Caucus. Conyers also is credited with creating the federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

His legacy was smeared in 2017 following allegations that he sexually harassed female staffers. He denied the allegations but eventually stepped down, citing health reasons.

