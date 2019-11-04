Grand Rapids Christian advances to district semifinal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Defending state volleyball champion Grand Rapids Christian advanced to the district semifinal with the straight set victory over Grand River Prep on Monday evening. The Eagles will face Godwin Heights at home on Wednesday evening.
