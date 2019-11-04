High School Football Scoreboard
Grants awarded to help people behind on home energy bills

Posted 4:44 AM, November 4, 2019

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — More than $54 million in grants have been awarded to community service agencies to help low-income Michigan residents who fall behind on home energy bills.

Michigan Energy Assistance Program grant agencies help with payments that can be used to meet home heating and electricity costs on primary residences.

The Michigan Public Service Commission says assistance can cover full or partial payment of one or more bills for electric, natural gas, propane, heating oil, or any other deliverable fuel used to provide heat. Grant agencies also provide weatherization improvements and other energy self-sufficiency services to reduce energy waste.

The grants are funded by a monthly surcharge assessed by participating utilities and through the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. More than 65,000 households received grant assistance this past funding period.

