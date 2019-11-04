Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Griffins offer boy tickets after friends don’t come to birthday party

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A young hockey fan is about to have a lot of games to go to after what started off as a disappointing birthday.

Jason Foster took to Twitter Sunday night after none of his son’s friends showed up for the 11-year-old’s birthday party. In the tweet, Foster tagged two Toronto Maple Leafs players and had a photo of Kade in a Leafs T-shirt and cake showing two players.

The tweet has received thousands of responses from people and multiple professional hockey teams and players, including the Grand Rapids Griffins, who offered Kade tickets to a game.

Bob Kaser, the radio play-by-play voice and vice president of the team, tweeted to Kade’s father offering the family offering tickets to the Griffins’ game against the Toronto Marlies on March 19. The Marlies are the AHL-affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Kade’s favorite team.

