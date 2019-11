GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say shots were fired outside a Boost Mobile after 6 people got into a fight at the store Monday evening.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at 2013 Eastern Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

GRPD tells FOX 17, the argument started inside the store before continuing outside the store. Shots were fired, but no one was hurt. No suspects are in custody and everyone involved took off from the scene.

Call police if you have any information.