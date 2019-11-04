Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Made in Michigan Market features local goods

Posted 11:48 AM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:47AM, November 4, 2019

As we are already making our way through November, the holidays will be here in no time. Support local artists and other vendors at the second annual Made in Michigan Market. From coffee mugs, fleeces and hats featuring the Michigan logo all the way to metal wind chimes and skincare products produced in West Michigan, you never know what you will find.

It's happening on Saturday, Nov. 9 from 9a.m. to 2p.m. at Terra Square Hall in Hudsonville, 3380 Chicago Dr.

To follow the event, make sure to check them out on Facebook.

 

