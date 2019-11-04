Man shot, killed after pair of altercations in Albion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Albion PD asks anyone with tips to please call the police at 517-629-7824 or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700. There is a reward.***

ALBION, Mich. — Albion Public Safety detectives are investigating their first homicide of the year, the death of 27-year-old Amonte Bowser.

“My fiancé said she heard some gun shots. So I went outside to see what happened,” said Bowser’s acquaintance Cameron Gibson. “I heard some people yelling ‘the ambulance, someone need to call the ambulance.’ I went ahead and went over there. I seen the victim laying down on the ground.”

Gibson said he was shocked. He wasn’t close to Bowser but he knew him to be a family man.

“He was not out here looking for trouble or nothing like that,” Gibson said. “He just was a guy who went to work, took care of his kids and his family.”

According to the police department’s press release, police were dispatched to Cooper Street around 4 a.m. on Saturday when they came across Bowser lying in the road.

“Mr. Bowser was ultimately transferred to Oaklawn Hospital where he was pronounced deceased that morning,” said detective Justin Reniger. “Through our investigation we uncovered there was some social media postings things like that.”

Reniger said Bowser was involved in a pair of altercations at two different parties early that morning. The first one occurred at a party on Austin Avenue. After that fight was broken up, Bowser returned home and talked about what happened live on social media.

Then Bowser went to the after party on Cooper Street.

“After some time Mr. Bowser went to this party, showed up there, and there was another altercation that took place,” Reniger said. “During that altercation Mr. Bowser suffered that fatal gunshot wound.”

Reniger said police have a few leads they’re investigating. However they’re asking the public to help them catch the people or person responsible.

“There were definitely people that saw what happened and what went down,” he said. “We want those people to come forward. We want to hear what they saw and get their side of the story to help us understand what actually played out in those last moments of Mr. Bowser’s life.”