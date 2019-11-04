× Michigan vs. MSU to kick off at noon

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The fight for the Paul Bunyan trophy will have a noon kickoff this season.

Michigan and Michigan State will square off at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 16. The 14th-ranked Wolverines won last year’s contest 21-7 and hold a record of 70-36-5 in the series.

The game will be aired on FOX 17.