Michigan vs. MSU to kick off at noon

Posted 1:09 PM, November 4, 2019, by

The Michigan Wolverines celebrate winning the Paul Bunyan trophy with a 21-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The fight for the Paul Bunyan trophy will have a noon kickoff this season.

Michigan and Michigan State will square off at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 16. The 14th-ranked Wolverines won last year’s contest 21-7 and hold a record of 70-36-5 in the series.

The game will be aired on FOX 17.

