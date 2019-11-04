The Michigan Wolverines celebrate winning the Paul Bunyan trophy with a 21-7 win over the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium on October 20, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Michigan vs. MSU to kick off at noon
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The fight for the Paul Bunyan trophy will have a noon kickoff this season.
Michigan and Michigan State will square off at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 16. The 14th-ranked Wolverines won last year’s contest 21-7 and hold a record of 70-36-5 in the series.