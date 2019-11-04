Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. John Ball Zoo is closed for the season.

This is a month earlier than usual this year in order to get a jump start on some upgrades and planned construction projects.

The zoo usually closes on December 1, it will re-open sometime next spring.

2. West Michigan is gearing up for the Grand Opening of our very first Cheesecake Factory.

The mall predicts lines will begin forming at 7 a.m. outside the new location at the Woodland Mall. Prizes will be given to the first 200 guests through the doors.

The new location is located next to Barnes and Noble and its easiest to get into the restaurant using the entrance near On The Border.

The Cheesecake Factory is known for its 30 different cheesecakes.

3. People were lining up in the drive-thru for Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich. After a two month wait, it's back permanently!

The chain ran out of inventory back in August after just two weeks because of what they called "extraordinary demand."

A spokesman for the chain says Popeyes has stabilized its supply chain for the sandwich, so you don't have to worry about it running out again.

4. A toy replicating a vacuum's function becomes a great learning tool. Dyson created a toy vacuum that has parents thrilled, a replica of the company's well-known ball vacuum.

It's creating delight among parents while engaging kids to think doing chores can also be fun if it involves play. The vacuum actually works at picking things up off the floor, although not with the strength of the adult-sized vacuum. It's also the perfect size for its effectiveness.

Prices vary, but the cost is generally around $30 on Amazon.

5. Are you one of those Christmas before Thanksgiving people? If you are in a bad mood, maybe you should follow their lead!

According to some health experts, decorating for Christmas early may make you happier. Some psychoanalysts say when stress and anxiety hit, people want associations to things that make them happy. Decorations evoke strong feelings of childhood happiness.

Others agree saying Christmas decorations are a link to your personal past and identity.