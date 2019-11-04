Procedure allows father to hear again after nearly 40 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan man is taking on life with a new perspective after getting cochlear implants.

Gerid Adams, the President of the local Hearing Loss Association of America Grand Rapids chapter went most his life with limited hearing and now says he wishes he would’ve done this surgery years ago.

A Cochlear Implant is a small electronic device that can help people hear if they have severe or total hearing loss.

Adams ended up getting Bilateral Cochlear Implants after wearing hearing aids for 36 years. He lost most of his hearing as a child when he was just two years old.

Adams hopes his story will inspire others.

“People on average wait 7 to 10 years too long before they get help. The longer you wait your brain starts to lose the ability to turn sound into words. Reach out, you are not alone in all this, “ says Gerid Adams, President HLAA Grand Rapids.

In fact, Adams tells us there’s between 6,000 to 1.2 million people in Michigan alone that have a hearing loss.

Adams invites everyone to come out to one of their meetings, they are the third Wednesday of every month.

