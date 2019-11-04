High School Football Scoreboard
Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Procedure allows father to hear again after nearly 40 years

Posted 6:34 AM, November 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48AM, November 4, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan man is taking on life with a new perspective after getting cochlear implants. 

Gerid Adams, the President of the local Hearing Loss Association of America Grand Rapids chapter went most his life with limited hearing and now says he wishes he would’ve done this surgery years ago.

A Cochlear Implant is a small electronic device that can help people hear if they have severe or total hearing loss. 

Adams ended up getting Bilateral Cochlear Implants after wearing hearing aids for 36 years. He lost most of his hearing as a child when he was just two years old.

Adams hopes his story will inspire others.

“People on average wait 7 to 10 years too long before they get help. The longer you wait your brain starts to lose the ability to turn sound into words. Reach out, you are not alone in all this, “ says Gerid Adams, President HLAA Grand Rapids.

In fact, Adams tells us there’s between 6,000 to 1.2 million people in Michigan alone that have a hearing loss.

Adams invites everyone to come out to one of their meetings, they are the third Wednesday of every month. 

For more information CLICK HERE.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.