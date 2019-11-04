× Psychiatric urgent care center releases six month report

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. –Nearly 3,000 people sought mental health services through Pine Rest’s urgent care center during its first 6 months of operation.

According to Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, the center provides same-day assessment and treatment for adults on their main campus on 68th Street and Division.

Patients came from 52 of the 83 counties in Michigan, along with 13 other states, and Canada. Nearly half of all patients were from Kent County.

Pine Rest’s CEO Mark Eastburg says the center improves access to psychiatric care, helping fill a gap in the local healthcare system.