Self-care products for busy parents

Many parents are overworked and exhausted. In fact, a recent study showed that moms work an average of 98 hours per week and that the average mom gets only 17 minutes of free time to herself each day, according to parenting expert, Sherri French with Capital M Moms.

French brought some amazing items to FOX 17 Morning Mix to help not only busy moms, but anyone who might put their health last.

The first couple of items are time savers when it comes to looking and feeling put together:

www.loveamika.com : Smooth Operator Set

www.lakeshoredrygoods.com : Made in Petoskey, Mi!

Organic cotton t-shirt hair towels that keep your hair from getting damaged. Use code: BUSYMOM for free shipping.

The next products are to keep you proactive about your skincare, in the convenience of your own home.

www.drmtlgy.com :Needle-less serum, Advanced C E Ferulic, Age Reversal EyeCream, Microdermabrasion Scrub

Use the code: ONAIR to receive 30 percent off, free shipping over $50 (valid until 12/15/2019)

Thirdly, create a routine that puts your health first.

www.kos.com : Plant-based protein

Use the code: KOS4MOMS to receive a 30 percent discount plus free shipping

www.maryruthorganics.com : products for energy, digestion, immunity, sleep and more

Use code: MOMS20 to receive 20 percent off a minimum order of $25 (valid until 12/31/2019)

www.splendidspoon.com : plant-based smoothies, soups and grain bowls that come to your door ready to eat!

For $25 off, go to www.trysplendid.com/save25

To see a list of all of these products and more, visit hellocapitalm.com