Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

South Haven voters to decide on future of recreational marijuana businesses

Posted 11:00 PM, November 4, 2019, by

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. -- On Tuesday, voters will hit the polls for local elections and in a handful places, they will have to make a decision when it comes to recreational marijuana.

Last November, voters legalized marijuana statewide, but local cities and townships could still opt-out from having marijuana businesses in in their towns.

Over the last several months, hundreds of cities and towns in Michigan have opted-out, effectively banning recreational marijuana businesses.

Now cities like South Haven are asking residents what they want to do, locally.

"I think that’s just what city council wants to know, what do the people want to do," South Haven Assistant City Manager Kate Hosier said.

South Haven opted-out earlier this year and after a petition, a ballot question will ask voters on Tuesday if recreational marijuana establishments should be prohibited completely.

"The city has not opted into medical marijuana which is a different statute, that is the MMFLA. The city has opted out of recreational facilities at this time, so this would be a continuation of what the city has already done."

If it passes, South Haven will likely not see pot shops anytime soon.

If it fails, the city could revisit their decision to opt-out earlier this year.

"If the proposition fails it means the city council could do a number of things," Hosier added.

The South Haven Planning Commission is meeting on Thursday, on the agenda is a discussion on where marijuana businesses medical or recreational could potentially be located.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.