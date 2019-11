× Trevor Noah performing in GR next year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will be performing in Grand Rapids next year.

Noah is coming to Van Andel Arena for his Loud & Clear Tour on May 8, 2020. He is known for his political commentary and won an Emmy for “The Daily Show.”

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased through Ticketmaster or the box offices at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place.