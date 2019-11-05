× 1 killed, 1 hospitalized in Fruitport crash

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Muskegon County.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. at the intersection of Airline Highway and E Sternberg Road.

Police didn’t say what caused the crash, but it resulted in both drivers being trapped in their vehicles. They were taken to Hackley Hospital, where the 39-year-old Muskegon Heights woman died.

Her name is being withheld pending the notification of family.

The other driver remains hospitalized in stable condition.