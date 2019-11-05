Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

1 killed, 3 injured in Kalamazoo Township crash

Posted 12:21 PM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:00PM, November 5, 2019

The scene of a crash on Nov. 5, 2019 in Kalamazoo Township, Mich.

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was killed and three others were hospitalized after a crash Tuesday morning in Kalamazoo Township.

The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. near the intersection of Ravine and Nichols roads.

Police said a vehicle going west crossed the center line and hit an eastbound vehicle, ejecting a driver and passenger in the westbound car.

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition and their passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The people in the eastbound vehicle had to be freed before being taken to an area hospital with injuries that weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released at this point.

