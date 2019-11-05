× African painted dog at Binder Park Zoo dies

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An African painted dog at the Binder Park Zoo has died.

Verizon came to Battle Creek with two of his brothers in 2012 from the Bronx Zoo. He died on Oct. 30 from gastric dilation volvulus, also known as twisted stomach, which is most common in large breed domestic dogs.

The zoo says GDV is rare but has been reported in wild species like African painted dogs and at 12 years old, Verizon was considered a senior. Average life expectancy for Verizon’s species is 7-9 years in the wild and 10-12 years in captivity.