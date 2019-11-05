Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

African painted dog at Binder Park Zoo dies

Posted 10:56 AM, November 5, 2019, by

A photo of African painted dog Verizon.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An African painted dog at the Binder Park Zoo has died.

Verizon came to Battle Creek with two of his brothers in 2012 from the Bronx Zoo. He died on Oct. 30 from gastric dilation volvulus, also known as twisted stomach, which is most common in large breed domestic dogs.

The zoo says GDV is rare but has been reported in wild species like African painted dogs and at 12 years old, Verizon was considered a senior. Average life expectancy for Verizon’s species is 7-9 years in the wild and 10-12 years in captivity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.