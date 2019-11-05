East Grand Rapids pulls off rare sweep at cross country state finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- East Grand Rapids had the division two individual champion in both the boys and girls races last Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Anna Petr and Evan Bishop both brought home titles, it is just the second time in state history that both winners came from the same school.

"It was crazy," Evan said. "It was just before our warm up and we watched some of the girls race and it is kind of a tough course to spectate but I could see from a distance what I thought was Anna going from third to second to first in the last hundred meters it was so crazy. I was super excited for her. I had to then focus, it was good confidence boost going into my race that she was successful."

"It was so cool, Anna added. "We have both gone through some really rigorous training and to see him have that I kind of expected it because I get to see all the work he puts in and it is really cool just to see him have that state title."

Petr and Bishop will both run at the University of Wisconsin next year.