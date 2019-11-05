Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

I-96 at Leonard Street opens Wednesday night; I-196 closes for a few days

Posted 12:44 PM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 01:13PM, November 5, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One freeway opens, another one closes. Life is complicated.

The project to upgrade and realign the interchange at I-96, I-196, and the East Beltline is changing daily.

Here is how and when the changes occur, in chronological order:

  • Right now, the ramp is closed from East Beltline to eastbound I-96 from through Saturday, Nov. 9, at noon.
  • Right now, the left lane is closed on westbound I-96 from the East Beltline to I-196 at Maryland Avenue through Thursday, Nov.7, at 5 a.m.
  • Westbound I-96 will have two lanes closed from Wednesday 9 p.m. to Thursday 5 a.m.
  • The ramp from M-21 Fulton Street to westbound I-96 will be closed from Wednesday 9 p.m. to Thursday 5 a.m.
  • One lane of I-96 at Leonard Street will open at midnight Wednesday night.
  • I-196 eastbound will be closed from Fuller Avenue to I-96 from Wednesday at midnight through Saturday, Nov. 9, but only after I-96 opens. Detour: Use I-96 eastbound from US-131.
  • I-196 westbound will be closed from I-96 to Fuller Avenue from Wednesday midnight to 5 a.m. Thursday.
  • Ramp opens from East Beltline southbound to I-96 westbound at 5 a.m. Thursday.
  • Both lanes of I-96 eastbound will be opened sometime at 9 p.m. Thursday, and the ramp from Leonard Street to eastbound I-96 will be opened then.
  • There will be no access to the East Beltline ramp from eastbound I-96. Detour: Exit at Leonard Street, then east to the Beltline, or exit at M-21 Fulton Street, then west to the Beltline.
  • There will be access to the East Beltline ramp from eastbound I-196.

