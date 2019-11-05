Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

KDL Lab Extravaganza allows children to explore interests in STEAM

The school year is steaming right along, and if the kids want to dive deeper into STEAM- science, technology, engineering, art, and math- head to Kent District Library for extended learning at their Lab Extravaganza event.

KDL's Kentwood Branch will have STEAM-related activities like Ozobots, Littlebits, Cubelets, and some lower-tech activities like Keva Planks, Strawbuildiners, and other building materials.

KDL serves as a place for kids to come and explore without the added pressures of assessments and a bit more freedom to explore their interests.

Lab Extravaganza will take place on November 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more information at kdl.org.

