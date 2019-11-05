KDL Lab Extravaganza allows children to explore interests in STEAM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The school year is steaming right along, and if the kids want to dive deeper into STEAM- science, technology, engineering, art, and math- head to Kent District Library for extended learning at their Lab Extravaganza event.

KDL's Kentwood Branch will have STEAM-related activities like Ozobots, Littlebits, Cubelets, and some lower-tech activities like Keva Planks, Strawbuildiners, and other building materials.

KDL serves as a place for kids to come and explore without the added pressures of assessments and a bit more freedom to explore their interests.

Lab Extravaganza will take place on November 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn more information at kdl.org.