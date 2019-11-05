Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Large illegal pot operation uncovered in St. Joe County

Posted 11:05 PM, November 5, 2019, by

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say high school students and others under the age of  21 were purchasing marijuana from a business that did not have proper licensing in Sturgis.

A search warrant was issued for the business located along Fawn River Road after detectives obtained evidence and issued a search warrant.

Authorities found several pounds of marijuana, edibles, a marijuana grow and a large amount of money. A male suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but another person was arrested for possession of meth.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Matt

    What’s illegal about it? Oh, you mean the government didn’t get its extorted cut? Lmao Only a statist would come up with a headline like that.

    Reply
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.