Large illegal pot operation uncovered in St. Joe County

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say high school students and others under the age of 21 were purchasing marijuana from a business that did not have proper licensing in Sturgis.
A search warrant was issued for the business located along Fawn River Road after detectives obtained evidence and issued a search warrant.
Authorities found several pounds of marijuana, edibles, a marijuana grow and a large amount of money. A male suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but another person was arrested for possession of meth.
Matt
What’s illegal about it? Oh, you mean the government didn’t get its extorted cut? Lmao Only a statist would come up with a headline like that.