Large illegal pot operation uncovered in St. Joe County

STURGIS, Mich. — Michigan State Police say high school students and others under the age of 21 were purchasing marijuana from a business that did not have proper licensing in Sturgis.

A search warrant was issued for the business located along Fawn River Road after detectives obtained evidence and issued a search warrant.

Authorities found several pounds of marijuana, edibles, a marijuana grow and a large amount of money. A male suspect was arrested on an outstanding warrant, but another person was arrested for possession of meth.