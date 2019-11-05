Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Lowell police chief awarded medal for trying to save swimmer from drowning

LOWELL, Mich. — The Lowell police chief, Steven Bukala, has been awarded the Medal of Valor by his department, which is the second highest award obtainable.

The award comes after Chief Bukala and another officer tried to help a man who was drowning at Stoney Lakeside Park back in July.

Chief Bukala used his experience from being once a certified diver and jumped in to help.

The department praises Bukala for taking the imitative and putting his safety at risk, to attempt to save a man’s life.

The award was presented to Chief Bukala during a Lowell city council meeting in front of the chief’s wife and son.

