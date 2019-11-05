Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Michigan House OKs bills to expand expungement of crimes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House has passed legislation that would overhaul expungement laws to make it easier for hundreds of thousands of people to clear their criminal record.

The bills approved with bipartisan support Tuesday would expand who qualifies for expungement and allow marijuana offenses to be set aside if they wouldn’t have been a crime following voters’ legalization of the drug for recreational use last year. Certain convictions could qualify for automatic expungements, and the waiting period to apply would be shortened.

Supporters say too many people are being held back due to past mistakes, and there are barriers to getting convictions set aside.

The legislation moves to the Senate for consideration.

A main bill — allowing for automatic expungement — passed 95-13.

