Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for November 5

1. West Michigan voters are going to the polls today. Mayor's offices are up for grabs in Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, and Holland, where incumbents are being challenged, and Kalamazoo and Grand Haven, where someone new will get the job.

Also in Grand Rapids, voters are being asked to increase a millage to fund city parks improvements and make it permanent.

Find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State's voter information center webpage.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

2. A new menswear store is coming to Grand Rapids. The downtown development authority and the city of Grand Rapids approved a grant for Mel Styles.

It's a custom-tailored suit company that's quickly become a staple in local fashion circles. The grant comes as part of the city's Retail Incubation Program, which aims to enhance and strengthen the downtown area, by focusing on locally-owned businesses.

Mel Styles is set to move into the store-front located on South Division Avenue later this year.

3. How about a bird's eye view of Michigan's beautiful fall colors? M.I. Flight Aviation is offering fall color tours to the public out of Sparta Miller Airport every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can also book tours of Grand Haven and Detroit, or even learn how to fly a helicopter.

Tickets are $50 a person and can be purchased online.

4. Calling all pet parents, this year you can deck the halls with a pet-proof Christmas tree.

The U.K.-based company Argos is selling a 6-foot-tall Christmas tree with branches that don't start until halfway up. That means your curious cat or rambunctious toddler can't reach those delicate ornaments.

It also fits well in tighter spaces and leaves plenty of rooms for presents underneath. It's unfortunately only available in the U.K. and Northern Ireland.

If you're willing to cross the pond to get one, it'll cost you roughly $38.

5. American Girl's new holiday doll shines bright, covered in Swarovski crystals, just in time for the holiday season.

The company is releasing three o fits holiday collector dolls wearing a white ball gown and tiara hand embellished with Swarvoski crystals.

The festive dolls cost a modest $5,000 each. American Girl along with Swarovski will create a display at each of their flagship locations featuring the doll in a crystal-encrusted window for all passerby to enjoy.

The display will be unveiled this Friday in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.