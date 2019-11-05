× Multiple crews battling Barry County barn fire

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple fire agencies working to put out a fire at a barn.

The fire started early Tuesday morning at a barn located near the intersection of Patterson and Bass roads, in Thornapple Township of Barry County.

According to online records, this fire may be at or near Yankee Spring Dairy.

We’re told no one was hurt in the fire.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more. We will keep you updated on-air and online with new details as we get them.