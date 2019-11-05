Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Multiple crews battling Barry County barn fire

Posted 4:26 AM, November 5, 2019, by

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple fire agencies working to put out a fire at a barn.

The fire started early Tuesday morning at a barn located near the intersection of Patterson and Bass roads, in Thornapple Township of Barry County.

According to online records, this fire may be at or near Yankee Spring Dairy.

We’re told no one was hurt in the fire.

We have a crew on scene working to learn more. We will keep you updated on-air and online with new details as we get them.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.