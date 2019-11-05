New menswear store coming to downtown Grand Rapids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Downtown Development Authority and the city of Grand Rapids recently approved a grant for a local menswear business.

Mel Styles’ is a custom-tailored suit company that has quickly become a staple in the local fashion circles.

Owner Archie Sudue was awarded the $10,908 grant to open his store at the 315 S. Division Avenue storefront location.

“It’s something that will showcase a lot of younger business just like myself, smaller designers just like myself to give them an opportunity in a community that I wasn’t able to get,” Sudue said.

The grant comes as part of the cities Retail Incubation Program that aims to enhance and strengthen the downtown area by focusing on locally owned businesses.

“I'm the first black guy, the first minority to have a business downtown, a high-end suit store downtown and that a great thing, that’s a great thing for my family, from where I'm from and for the city of Grand Rapids.”

Mel Styles’ is set to move into the store front located on S. Division avenue later this year.