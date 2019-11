× Police seek suspect vehicle in Allegan break-ins

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Allegan police are searching for a vehicle believed to be involved in over a dozen break-ins.

The City of Allegan says the suspect or suspects broke vehicle windows. The SUV police are searching for was seen in the downtown area between 1:30-2 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on the break-ins or vehicle is asked to call Allegan police at 269-673-2115.