PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are searching for people who are believed to be responsible for graffiti at one of the parks in Portage.

Portage police said the graffiti was found in Westfield Park but didn’t specify when.

Anyone who has information on the people responsible is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.