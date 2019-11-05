Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Sheriff: Driver arrested after high-speed chase in Van Buren Co.

GOBLES, Mich. — A man is facing charges for leading sheriff deputies on a high-speed chase in Van Buren County.

The pursuit started around 4 a.m. Tuesday at M30 and County Road 388 in Gobles.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s office says one if its deputies noticed the man was driving in a reckless manner and tried to stop the car.

Deputies say that’s when the driver fled at a high rate of speed, driving into the oncoming lane. The driver ended up going  off road abandoning the vehicle behind a home.

Deputies say the driver tried to run away but was tracked down by a K9.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from the Gobles area, was found to be on probation, driving with no license and did have methamphetamine on his person.

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer (269) 343-2100 or your local Police Department.

