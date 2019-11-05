× Sheriff: Driver arrested after high-speed chase in Van Buren Co.

GOBLES, Mich. — A man is facing charges for leading sheriff deputies on a high-speed chase in Van Buren County.

The pursuit started around 4 a.m. Tuesday at M30 and County Road 388 in Gobles.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s office says one if its deputies noticed the man was driving in a reckless manner and tried to stop the car.

Deputies say that’s when the driver fled at a high rate of speed, driving into the oncoming lane. The driver ended up going off road abandoning the vehicle behind a home.

Deputies say the driver tried to run away but was tracked down by a K9.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from the Gobles area, was found to be on probation, driving with no license and did have methamphetamine on his person.

