Sheriff finds meth on driver after high-speed chase in Van Buren Co.

Posted 10:11 AM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 10:13AM, November 5, 2019

PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 25-year-old man from Gobles allegedly led police on a wild chase early Tuesday morning.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department says it witnessed a black Chevy truck driving recklessly at around 4 a.m.

Deputies say they tried to stop the vehicle when the driver fled, driving at high rates of speed weaving into oncoming traffic traveling Eastbound Country Road 388.

Authorities say the driver turned around in a parking lot and headed back down Country Road westbound shortly before going off road and ditching the truck behind a home.

The suspect, a 25-year-old man from the Gobles area, was quickly captured thanks in part to Kuno the K-9.

Deputies say they found methamphetamine on the driver and the did not have a driver’s license.

