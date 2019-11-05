Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Start gift shopping early at the Holiday Shop Around Nov. 7-9

Posted 11:22 AM, November 5, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, November 5, 2019

Stores in North Kent are coming together for a special holiday shopping event to provide great deals and help to those in need on November 7-9.

The Holiday Shop Around will involve eight stores in the North Kent area providing special promotions, markdowns, sales, and refreshments.

The following stores will participate in the event:

Customers may bring canned fruit, pasta, or shampoo to be donated to North Kent Connect. They're an organization committed to improving the lives of all people in northern Kent County by providing access to basic needs and promoting economic independence.

The Holiday Shop ARound will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m all weekend long.

For more information, follow their event Facebook page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.