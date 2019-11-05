Start gift shopping early at the Holiday Shop Around Nov. 7-9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stores in North Kent are coming together for a special holiday shopping event to provide great deals and help to those in need on November 7-9.

The Holiday Shop Around will involve eight stores in the North Kent area providing special promotions, markdowns, sales, and refreshments.

The following stores will participate in the event:

Customers may bring canned fruit, pasta, or shampoo to be donated to North Kent Connect. They're an organization committed to improving the lives of all people in northern Kent County by providing access to basic needs and promoting economic independence.

The Holiday Shop ARound will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m all weekend long.

For more information, follow their event Facebook page.