Winter weather advisory issued; snow arrives after Wednesday A.M. commute

WEST MICHIGAN — A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been posted for areas north/west of Grand Rapids and Kent County for most of Wednesday. The counties include Muskegon, Oceana, and Newaygo on Wednesday from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

A fast-moving Canadian clipper system will drop in from the west and is expected to lay down at least an inch or two of snow along/north of the I-96 corridor. With a south/southwest wind, we may see a bit of a moisture feed off Lake Michigan, so advisories are in place north/west of Grand Rapids for some isolated three inch amounts.

I would expect snow to develop AFTER the Wednesday morning commute (good news there) and continue for areas along/north of I-96 into the afternoon. South of Grand Rapids, the precipitation will likely be more rain, or a rain/snow mix with less than an inch accumulation likely. See our European forecast model below for snow totals through Thursday afternoon. This includes the chance of some light lake effect snow showers or flakes on Thursday.

Most of these accumulations will be on vegetation, grassy areas, and colder surfaces. Expect more snow accumulations with the arrival of sharply colder air next week as temperatures will be running on the order of 20 degrees below normal. Get the complete West Michigan forecast at www.fox17online.com/weather.