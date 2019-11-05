× Wisconsin home hanging over Lake Michigan to be demolished

SOMERS, Wis. — Crews are preparing to demolish a home hanging over Lake Michigan in Wisconsin.

WTMJ-4 reports the home is 50 feet over the water after the shoreline eroded away. The homeowners moved out in 2018 after their porch fell into the lake.

Since then, the home has been hanging further off the cliff and would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to save.

The house has been scheduled to be demolished several times over the past year, but has been put off due to equipment problems and weather.