ADA, Mich. -- The holidays are inching closer which means a lot of people will be stressed out preparing for family parties.

But an event is hoping to change that.

Women and Wreaths is planned for Thursday November 14th from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. and will allow women to learn how to build their own festive wreath.

It's being held at Lifeologie Counseling at 7195 Thornapple River Dr. SE in Ada.

Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased here.