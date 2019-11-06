35 vehicles damaged around Hastings; suspects arrested

HASTINGS, Mich. — Suspects accused of damaging several vehicles at a Hastings manufacturing facility have been arrested.

Police were called Tuesday to Hastings Manufacturing Company where they found vehicles that appeared to have had windows shot out and items taken from inside.

Shortly after officers arrived, they received similar reports at Hastings Mutual Insurance and at a home, adding up to 35 damaged vehicles.

Investigators were able to get a description of the suspect vehicle, a license plate and a description of the suspects through surveillance footage, which was shared with other law enforcement agencies.

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources officer eventually found the vehicle, leading to the suspects’ arrest.