Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap at Cannonsburg returns this weekend

Posted 6:19 AM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:49AM, November 6, 2019

BELMONT, Mich. --  If you are looking for new equipment or trying to clean out the closets and get rid of your old ski equipment, the Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap at Cannonsburg returns this weekend.

You have until 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7th to get your equipment checked to ensure that it meets current binding safety standards and is in proper functioning condition.

20% of the sale price of your used equipment will be kept by the Summit Sports Cannonsburg Ski Swap for operating costs. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Cannonsburg Ski Patrol.

In addition to the public section of used merchandise, the Summit Sports Shop at Cannonsburg will be clearing out the warehouse to bring a selection of heavily discounted new and used ski and snowboard equipment to Cannonsburg for the swap.

Summit Sports will also be bringing a selection of all new clearance ski and snowboard clothing, helmets, goggles, and other accessories.

Be sure to take advantage of the Summit Sports ski and snowboard technicians to have the bindings set and adjusted to your boots or used gear tuned so it rides just like it’s new.

Ski Swap hours: Friday, November 8th: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, November 9th: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday, November 10th: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.