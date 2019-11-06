Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELMONT, Mich. -- If you are looking for new equipment or trying to clean out the closets and get rid of your old ski equipment, the Annual Ski and Snowboard Swap at Cannonsburg returns this weekend.

You have until 8 p.m. Thursday, November 7th to get your equipment checked to ensure that it meets current binding safety standards and is in proper functioning condition.

20% of the sale price of your used equipment will be kept by the Summit Sports Cannonsburg Ski Swap for operating costs. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Cannonsburg Ski Patrol.

In addition to the public section of used merchandise, the Summit Sports Shop at Cannonsburg will be clearing out the warehouse to bring a selection of heavily discounted new and used ski and snowboard equipment to Cannonsburg for the swap.

Summit Sports will also be bringing a selection of all new clearance ski and snowboard clothing, helmets, goggles, and other accessories.

Be sure to take advantage of the Summit Sports ski and snowboard technicians to have the bindings set and adjusted to your boots or used gear tuned so it rides just like it’s new.

Ski Swap hours: Friday, November 8th: 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, November 9th: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sunday, November 10th: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.