Come see the Muskegon Lumberjacks at their next home game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While the weather outside cools down, the action on the ice at LC Walker Arena in Muskegon is heating up!

The arena has made some big changes for the 2019-2020 season. They've made more foom for concessions vendors on the concourse, a new space for interviews, bangs, and a new, improved video board.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks also have a handful of new promotional nights and events coming up like the Teddy Bear Toss, College Night and Military Night. There's also some fresh new ideas like Hockey N Heels and 80s Night.

To get the latest information on games and events, visit muskegonlumberjacks.com.