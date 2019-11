ORLEANS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two vehicles were badly damaged when one hit a deer, sending it airborne into oncoming traffic.

A Facebook post from the Ronald Township Fire Department shows the smashed roof of a truck involved in the crash on M-66 near Long Lake Road. They warn that the month of November is the most common time of year for deer-related crashes and ask everyone to slow down and stay alert.

Though the driver of one of the vehicles was treated for minor injuries, no one else was hurt.