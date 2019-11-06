Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Dive team pulls safes from Crockery Creek

Posted 1:20 PM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 01:21PM, November 6, 2019

Safes pulled from Crockery Creek on Nov. 6, 2019 in Crockery Township, Mich.

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Michigan State Police dive team is searching Crockery Creek as part of a breaking and entering investigation.

Crews have pulled out two empty safes with the doors removed and an unattached door.

Authorities say the break-in happened at a Norton Shores business and is connected to a string of other incidents around Muskegon County where money and safes are being targeted.

Michigan State Police received a tip about evidence being in the water, leading them to Crockery Creek on Wednesday.

