Dr. Bitner says sleeping is not a waste of time, it’s beneficial to your health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you feeling the effects of daylihgt savings time in a bad way? Getting enough sleep could actually be crucial when it comes to something as serious as Alzheimer's.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner discusses the benefits of a good night's sleep, both physically and mentally.

Many people hope a magic pill or trick will fix all, but the actual trick is made of daily habits which add up to health and happiness. Sleep is a foundation of a healthy lifestyle and now we know what might be part of why we need sleep: to allow time and energy to have all the protein waste vacuumed out of the hallways of or brains.

Dr. Bitner created the SEEDS to follow so patients can live their healthiest and best life:

Water : NET of 80 oz per day

: NET of 80 oz per day Sleep : 7 hours per night or 50 per week

: 7 hours per night or 50 per week Nutrition : 5 complex carbs, 5 lean proteins, 3 healthy fats, 1 treat

: 5 complex carbs, 5 lean proteins, 3 healthy fats, 1 treat Vitamins : Calcium, Vit D and multivitamin

: Calcium, Vit D and multivitamin Exercise : Aerobic, strength training, stretching

: Aerobic, strength training, stretching Fiber

Metered breathing and gratitude

To set up an appointment with the Midlife, Menopause, and Sexual Health team at Spectrum Health, call (616)-267-8520. Their offices are located on the west side of Grand Rapids at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive North West in Suite A, and on the East Side of Grand Rapids at the Integrated Care Campus on East Beltline.