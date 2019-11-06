Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Driver hospitalized after crash on Ottawa Co. overpass

Posted 11:07 AM, November 6, 2019, by

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after a head-on crash on an Ottawa County overpass.

The crash happened around 7:58 a.m. on the Kenowa overpass to I-196 in Georgetown Township.

Authorities said a driver lost control of their pickup truck while going south on the overpass and crossed the center line, causing a collision with a southbound truck.

The trucks came to rest against a guardrail and trapped one of the drivers inside. They were freed from their vehicle and didn’t suffer any injuries.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

