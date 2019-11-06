Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

“Elf: The Musical” is bringing Christmas cheer to Grand Rapids

Posted 12:16 PM, November 6, 2019

Don't have the Christmas spirit yet? Have no fear, Buddy the Elf is here! The Grand Rapids Civic Theater is spreading Christmas Cheer, by putting the musical on stage for everyone to hear!

The Civic Theatre presents Elf: The Musical, the story of Buddy the Elf who's actually a human being, who leaves the North Pole to find his birth parents. Along the way, he helps his new family rediscover the magic of Christmas.

Elf: The Musical will take place from November 22 - December 22.

To purchase tickets, visit grct.org.

