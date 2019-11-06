Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Former GR South Christian High School bought by Special Olympics

Posted 9:22 PM, November 6, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Special Olympics Michigan has purchased the former GR South Christian High School campus.

Organizers say the e new campus will be home to a training center  for Special Olympics Michigan’s four regions and 36 areas throughout the state. There will also be a focus on sports and health and wellness programs, including nutrition and preventative care. Those new programs ill then be shared throughout Michigan.

“The purchase of this facility makes perfect sense for Special Olympics Michigan,” said Timothy Hileman, president & CEO, Special Olympics Michigan. “Not only will it help to foster the very integration and inclusion we seek to bring our athletes in West Michigan, it will also allow us the opportunity to serve athletes throughout the entire state of Michigan.”

For more information on Special Olympics Michigan click here. 

 

 

 

