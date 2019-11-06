Funds from Restaurant Week GR provide scholarships to culinary students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Restaurant Week GR does more than treat your tastebuds to magnificent dishes at wonderful prices. A portion of those funds goes towards scholarships to help culinary students pursue their dreams to become some of the greatest chefs in the nation.

During Restaurant Week this past August, participating restaurants donated $1 from every meal purchased to the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education Student Scholarship Fund at Grand Rapids Community College.

This year, during RWGR's 10th anniversary, then scholarships were awarded to culinary students. The endowed scholarship totals to more than $175,000, with the 2019 contribution of nearly $17,000.

To learn more about Restaurant Week GR and the culinary scholarships, visit restaurantweekgr.com.