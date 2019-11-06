Growth breeds confidence for Ferris State heading into Anchor-Bone Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BIG RAPIDS,Mich. -- Ferris State is playing good football heading into Saturday's Anchor-Bone Classic with Grand Valley State.

"We are running the ball well," 8th year head coach Tony Annese said. "We are throwing the ball well. We have minimized the number of silly mistakes that we have made or silly turnovers we have made. Those are focal points for us."

The Bulldogs (9-0) are ranked 2nd in the nation in division II and won at Michigan Tech, 52-0, last Saturday.

"This time of year, you are either growing or you are dying truthfully." Annese added. "We either have to get better and be competitive against every opponent or if you are not growing, you are just not going to compete."

Ferris State senior quarterback, and reigning Harlon Hill winner, Jayru Campbell did not play in last week's win at Michigan Tech and Annese he is 'doubtful' for Saturday's game against the Lakers.