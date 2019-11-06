× GRPD searching for sexual assault suspect

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are searching for a suspect wanted in a criminal sexual assault.

Police say Tavon Burton has a warrant for his arrest for a sexual assault and three other charges and is believed to be in the Grand Rapids or Wyoming area.

The 20-year-old is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 pounds.

Investigators said he has a long criminal history and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees Burton is advised to not make contact with him and to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.