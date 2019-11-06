Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

GRPD searching for sexual assault suspect

Posted 12:49 PM, November 6, 2019, by , Updated at 12:50PM, November 6, 2019

A mug shot of Tavon Burton.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are searching for a suspect wanted in a criminal sexual assault.

Police say Tavon Burton has a warrant for his arrest for a sexual assault and three other charges and is believed to be in the Grand Rapids or Wyoming area.

The 20-year-old is described as being 5-foot-9 and weighing 150 pounds.

Investigators said he has a long criminal history and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone who sees Burton is advised to not make contact with him and to call police at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.