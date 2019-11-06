Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Man pleads guilty to carving gang name into teen’s chest

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man has pleaded guilty to carving a local gang’s name into a 15-year-old boy’s chest.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 37-year-old Doniel A. Heard of Canton pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and admitted being the leader of a Michigan set of the Bloods street gang.

Prosecutors say Heard and three other gang members beat and robbed the teenager in November 2017, believing he’d “disrespected” other gang members.

Heard then sat on the boy and used a large knife to carve “M.O.B. 662” into his chest as two women held the teen down. M.O.B. stands for “Members of Bloods” with the 662 representing M.O.B. on a telephone keypad.

Heard faces up to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced March 4.

